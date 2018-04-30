BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola Blakefield in Towson, MD is closed Monday.

A message sent to parents Monday morning says the closing is due to a threat that was posted on social media.

The school and police are investigating.

According to a statement from the school, the “closing provides room for the investigation to occur, while ensuring the safety of our school community.”

They added: “In order to avoid hindering their investigation, no additional details are available at this time. As in all cases, the safety of the members of our community remains the number one priority.”

