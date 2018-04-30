BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man dies when attempting to cross a highway on foot into the path of an oncoming car.

The victim has not yet been identified as police try to notify his next of kin.

The victim was struck by a Chrysler passenger vehicle, driven by James Williams II, 28. A male child was also in the vehicle. Neither the driver or passenger were injured.

Police say they received calls reporting a crash on southbound US 30 shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night. They say the preliminary investigation showed that Williams was traveling southbound in lane two. The pedestrian reportedly walked into the street into oncoming traffic and was struck. Police say alcohol is a factor in the incident.

The victim was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

