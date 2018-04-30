BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced the replacement for the seat vacated by Nathaniel Oaks.

Jill Carter has been appointed to the Maryland State Senate following recommendations from the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee.

She will serve in the Maryland Senate until the election in November.

Oaks resigned from the state senate last month after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a federal bribery case.

Carter previously served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2003-2017.

