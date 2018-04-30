WJZ WEATHER: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore need your help to find 65-year-old Gerald Williams.

Williams has been missing since Friday morning.

Police said he was last seen in the 3200 block of Ravenswood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. He was wearing a white hoodies sweatshirt, blue jeans and walking with a cane.

Williams suffers from the early stages of dementia and other medical conditions.

If you have seen Gerald Williams, please contact Missing Person Detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

