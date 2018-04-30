WJZ WEATHER: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Maryland Weather, Red Flag Warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

According to the national weather service, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire conditions are currently occurring or will shortly.

The warning is in effect due to strong winds and low relative humidities for much of Maryland. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

