BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

According to the national weather service, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire conditions are currently occurring or will shortly.

The warning is in effect due to strong winds and low relative humidities for much of Maryland. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

