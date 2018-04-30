BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime at Towson University after two members of a Jewish frat reported being assault near campus early Sunday morning.

Baltimore County police were told by the two members of the frat, Alpha Epsilon Pi, that they were walking to a house in the unit block of Aigburth Road at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, when two suspects followed them and yelled ethnic slurs.

Officers were told that one of the suspects punched one of the victims in the face.

One of the victims called 911, and officers arrived at the scene and witnessed the two suspects standing over one of the victims and yelling at him, according to investigators.

Detectives say both suspects appeared intoxicated and were not arrested because the incident was a second-degree assault. The victims would have to press charges in order for the suspects to be prosecuted.

Here’s the statement released by Towson University:

Baltimore County police notified Towson University Police Department of an off-campus incident involving TU students early Sunday morning, April 29, 2018. The incident has been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity to launch a full investigation on the basis that the incident was reported as both assault as well as hate-bias. All reports are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Any student found responsible for prohibited conduct according to the Towson University Code of Student Conduct is subject to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion from the university. Towson University does not tolerate acts of hatred and bias, racism or discrimination of any kind on our campus or by members of the TU community. We have contacted the victims in this case and are lending our full support to them, their families as well as members of the community. Towson University remains committed to diversity, inclusivity, and fostering an environment that enables all members of our community to thrive, succeed and achieve their potential.

