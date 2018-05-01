TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– School officials at Towson University are investigating a possible hate crime after two members of a Jewish frat reported being harassed and assaulted near campus early Sunday morning.

Baltimore County police were told by the two members of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish frat, that they were walking to a house in the unit block of Aigburth Road at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, when two suspects, identified as Towson students, followed them and yelled ethnic slurs.

One of the victims called 911, and officers arrived at the scene and witnessed the two suspects standing over one of the victims and yelling at him, according to investigators.

Officers were told that one of the suspects punched one of the victims in the face.

Detectives say both suspects appeared intoxicated and were not arrested because the incident was a second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. The victims would have to press charges in order for the suspects to be prosecuted.

Towson University said if the school’s code of conduct has been violated, the suspects could be suspended or expelled.

The school says it’s contacted the students who reported the incident and will support them.

Police say the fraternity members have one year to pursue charges.

Here’s the statement released by Towson University:

Baltimore County police notified Towson University Police Department of an off-campus incident involving TU students early Sunday morning, April 29, 2018. The incident has been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity to launch a full investigation on the basis that the incident was reported as both assault as well as hate-bias. All reports are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Any student found responsible for prohibited conduct according to the Towson University Code of Student Conduct is subject to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion from the university. Towson University does not tolerate acts of hatred and bias, racism or discrimination of any kind on our campus or by members of the TU community. We have contacted the victims in this case and are lending our full support to them, their families as well as members of the community. Towson University remains committed to diversity, inclusivity, and fostering an environment that enables all members of our community to thrive, succeed and achieve their potential.

Here’s a statement released by Towson University President Kim Schatzel:

Dear Towson University Community: I am reaching out to inform you of a truly deplorable incident that occurred off-campus between members of our own Towson University community. On Sunday morning, Baltimore County police notified the Towson University Police Department of an off-campus call reported as an assault and hate-bias incident between TU students. TUPD immediately reached out to the students involved and, as the reporting of the incident included anti-Semitic words and actions, informed the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity so they could begin a full and ongoing investigation. Towson University does not tolerate acts of hatred, bias, racism or discrimination of any kind on our campus or by members of the TU community. All reports of hate-bias are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated. Any student found responsible for such conduct is subject to sanctions including suspension and expulsion from the university. We have contacted the victims in this case and are lending our full support to them, their families and members of the community. Hateful conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated at Towson University. Our community has worked relentlessly to achieve a more diverse and inclusive campus that supports every member to thrive, regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or levels of ableness. I am appalled that the off-campus incident occurred between members of our own community, and wish to provide my deepest assurances that these events will be treated with the utmost urgency by me and the Towson University administration. Anyone who is impacted by this incident, or who needs support, may contact the Counseling Center or TU Hillel for assistance.

