HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police took two people into custody following a fight at the Arundel Mills Mall food court that reportedly started after a problem with a Burger King order.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was called just after 7 p.m. on Sunday about a fight at the mall involving more than 20 people.

Responding officers met with mall security, who had two people in custody. According to the police report, one of the suspects, identified as Rashdee Mumuni, was shirtless and screaming racial slurs at one of the security officers when officers arrived.

Security officers also had Nykeisha Jones in custody.

Disclaimer: The video below contains explicit language

Officers were told that Jones was upset because of an order at Burger King, and Mumuni then picked up a chair and threatened to hit a Burger King employee with it.

As security officers arrived to break up the fight, Jones was reportedly chasing after someone and swinging her arms “wildly,” according to the police report.

When a security officer tried to restrain her, Jones reportedly kicked him and tried to hit him. The security officer then forced her to the ground and tried to handcuff her, but then released her as Jones’ friends started to surround them.

Jones is also accused of spitting on the security officer as he tried to take her into custody.

Mumuni was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, while Jones was charged with two counts of second degree assault and disorderly conduct.

