BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire has done extensive damage to a Baltimore County home.

Fire crews were called out at 3:15 p.m. for a house fire on Ridge Ave., near Hammonds Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne.

Firefighters immediately began working to put out the flames, which destroyed much of the back of the home.

The fire was under control just after 5 p.m. A firefighter was treated at a scene for minor injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.

