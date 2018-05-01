BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with one of the seven shootings that took place within 24 hours in Baltimore last week.

Anthony Dinkins has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on April 27.

Just after 5 p.m., a patrol officer heard gunshots coming from the 2200 block of Harford Rd.

An 18-year-old later walked into an area hospital, and police found that he had been shot by the gunfire the officer had heard on Harford Rd.

This was among the nine people injured, including two fatally, in less than a day in seven separate shootings across the city last week.

