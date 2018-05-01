Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, Davidsonville, lost phone

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Do you know the couple kissing in this photo?

One of them may have lost their phone.

unknowncouple Do You Know This Kissing Couple In Maryland?

Anne Arundel County Police posted on Facebook asking for help finding the phone’s owner.

“Detective Kriewald recently recovered a phone in the #Davidsonville area. On the home screen is this photo that he is hoping will help him return the phone to it’s rightful owner,” the department wrote.

Anyone that can help him reunite this phone with it’s owner is asked to contact Detective Kriewarld 410-222-0771.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch