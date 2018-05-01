DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Do you know the couple kissing in this photo?

One of them may have lost their phone.

Anne Arundel County Police posted on Facebook asking for help finding the phone’s owner.

“Detective Kriewald recently recovered a phone in the #Davidsonville area. On the home screen is this photo that he is hoping will help him return the phone to it’s rightful owner,” the department wrote.

Anyone that can help him reunite this phone with it’s owner is asked to contact Detective Kriewarld 410-222-0771.

