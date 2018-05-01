BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City bill has been submitted to delay the start of “Don’t Block The Box” fines.

Originally supposed to begin Tuesday, drivers would receive warnings if they were caught blocking the box at intersections.

But now, there’s a push to delay this start because of needing to sync up traffic lights.

The transportation director says the old network of traffic signals is contributing to congestion downtown, and upgrades will cost at least $30 million.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook