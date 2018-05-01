Filed Under:Baltimore Traffic, Don't Block The Box, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City bill has been submitted to delay the start of “Don’t Block The Box” fines.

Originally supposed to begin Tuesday, drivers would receive warnings if they were caught blocking the box at intersections.

But now, there’s a push to delay this start because of needing to sync up traffic lights.

The transportation director says the old network of traffic signals is contributing to congestion downtown, and upgrades will cost at least $30 million.

