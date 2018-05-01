OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Job alert!

The town of Ocean City is looking for firefighter/EMTs who can join their team.

Experience is preferred and applicants must be over the age of 18.

Veterans are encouraged to apply.

They must also have:

High School Diploma or GED.

A valid Maryland EMT-B, CRT-I, or Paramedic license or certificate. Candidates who are not EMT- Paramedics will be required to obtain National Registry Paramedic Registration and Maryland Paramedic Licensure within 3 years of appointment. Preference will be given to those with current Maryland Paramedic License

Maryland Firefighter I Certificate, National Pro-Board Firefighter 1 rating or equivalent. If equivalent credentials, candidate must obtain Pro-Board or Maryland certification within one year from appointment. Preference will be given to those with current FF1

Maryland Pump Operator course, and/or National Pro-Board Fire Apparatus Driver Operator – Pump rating or equivalent is preferred.

Valid driver’s license at the time of application with 2 years driving experience and a satisfactory driving record. Individuals who do not have a valid Class B (Non-CDL or CDL) license must obtain Class B license within 90 days of appointment. Preference will be given to candidates with Valid Class B License. One year of validated experience in driving and operating an emergency vehicle in the emergency mode is preferred.

Current BLS Healthcare Provider or Professional Rescuer CPR certification.

ALS Providers must possess or obtain a current AHA ACLS provider certification within 90 days of appointment.

All the applicants should expect a criminal background check and a full benefits package.

Pay is based on experience: basic at at $19.34 an hour, intermediate at $21.22 per hour and paramedic would make $23.27 per hour.

Applications can be sent to:

Human Resources Office/City Hall

301 Baltimore Avenue – Rm 106

P.O. Box 158

Ocean City, MD 21843

Please apply by June 1 online or in person –> click here for online application.

