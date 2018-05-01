Filed Under:Jobs, Maryland, Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Job alert!

The town of Ocean City is looking for firefighter/EMTs who can join their team.

Experience is preferred and applicants must be over the age of 18.

Veterans are encouraged to apply.

They must also have:

  • High School Diploma or GED.
  • A valid Maryland EMT-B, CRT-I, or Paramedic license or certificate. Candidates who are not EMT- Paramedics will be required to obtain National Registry Paramedic Registration and Maryland Paramedic Licensure within 3 years of appointment.
    • Preference will be given to those with current Maryland Paramedic License
  • Maryland Firefighter I Certificate, National Pro-Board Firefighter 1 rating or equivalent. If equivalent credentials, candidate must obtain Pro-Board or Maryland certification within one year from appointment.
    • Preference will be given to those with current FF1
  • Maryland Pump Operator course, and/or National Pro-Board Fire Apparatus Driver Operator – Pump rating or equivalent is preferred.
  • Valid driver’s license at the time of application with 2 years driving experience and a satisfactory driving record. Individuals who do not have a valid Class B (Non-CDL or CDL) license must obtain Class B license within 90 days of appointment.
    • Preference will be given to candidates with Valid Class B License.
    • One year of validated experience in driving and operating an emergency vehicle in the emergency mode is preferred.
  • Current BLS Healthcare Provider or Professional Rescuer CPR certification.
  • ALS Providers must possess or obtain a current AHA ACLS provider certification within 90 days of appointment.

All the applicants should expect a criminal background check and a full benefits package.

Pay is based on experience: basic at at $19.34 an hour, intermediate at $21.22 per hour and paramedic would make $23.27 per hour.

Applications can be sent to:

Human Resources Office/City Hall
301 Baltimore Avenue – Rm 106
P.O. Box 158
Ocean City, MD 21843

Please apply by June 1 online or in person –> click here for online application.

