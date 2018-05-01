BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rescued grey seal at the National Aquarium in Baltimore has died, officials say.

Latte, a female harbor seal, died this past weekend after “an unexpected seizure event” that was caused by a congenital defect, according to the aquarium.

The National Aquarium celebrated a rescue milestone on Friday by having three seals in its long-term rehabilitation program for the first time ever.

The other two seals, males Lox and Marmalade, will continue to receive care.

The aquarium released the following statement, in part:

“This is a difficult reality of caring for rescued animals, especially for our devoted staff who provided extensive care to Latte…While this is a hard ending to Latte’s journey, telling the compelling and real stories about the care of animals is part of our mission to inspire protection and love of our aquatic treasures.”

