BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s assistance in finding Kimberly Heyward.

The 15-year-old was last seen at her home in Baltimore on April 3, according to officials.

Heyward is described as 5-foot-5 African-American girl, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Kimberly is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Baltimore City Police Department at 1-410-396-2488.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook