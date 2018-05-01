Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s assistance in finding Kimberly Heyward.

kimberly heyward Police Searching For 15 Year Old Girl Whos Been Missing Nearly A Month

The 15-year-old was last seen at her home in Baltimore on April 3, according to officials.

Heyward is described as 5-foot-5 African-American girl, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Kimberly is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Baltimore City Police Department at 1-410-396-2488.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch