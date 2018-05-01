Filed Under:Harford County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school last week.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Danielle Barnhouse, who was last seen leaving Edgewood High School Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Barnhouse is described as 5-foot-3-inch white girl that weighs around 108 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair. Police say she has a scar on her chin and a birth mark on her right forearm.

She was, reportedly, last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barnhouse is asked to call 911 or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717.

