BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are doing some spring cleaning and that means you have a chance to get some great bargains on team merchandise.

M&T Bank Stadium will open up Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their fifth-annual retail outlet sale. The sale will be held inside Gate D, with free parking available in Lot D.

Ravens merchandise will be sold at “steeply-discounted prices, including New Era and ’47 Brand headwear, men’s and women’s Nike t-shirts and jackets, youth apparel, Nike novelties and more.”

Player-worn practice apparel and NFL equipment will also be available, along with player-issued helmets and a limited amount of framed artwork, plaques and team photos from the team’s practice facility.

