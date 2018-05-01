BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s never easy to shop for the person who has everything. How about when it comes to getting a wedding gift for the royal family? A Baltimore company has the perfect gift, according to People Magazine.

“It’s unbelievable,” says Kim Strassner, who started Words With Boards with her partner, Mike Pararas.

Strassner tells WJZ that a friend called to let them know that their boards had been selected as one of the top 12 gifts to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markel when they tie the knot on May 19.

“I think it’s just the quality of the product and how unique we are, and we are hand-crafted, American-made, artisan — which are all buzzwords right now,” Strassner said.

Strassner made her first cutting board when she was in high school. Then, five years ago, Strassner and Pararas decided to give homemade gifts for Christmas and decided to make cutting boards with words on them.

“We made our first cutting boards in our basement, and it’s been snowballing ever since. We couldn’t even imagine where it’s gone,” Strassner said.

In 2015, Words With Boards made “The O List” in Oprah Winfrey’s iconic list of her “Favorite Things” issue of O Magazine. Strassner says the national and international attention drives traffic to their website, which means a big boost in sales.

Words With Boards is the only company that hand-cuts words into the wood. All of the boards are hand-crafted from sustainably forested American hardwoods.

“I feel like the sky is the limit,” Strassner said. “We started out with personalized cutting boards and we’ve been in product development the last couple of months, so we’ll be coming out with lots of new products on our website, so stay tuned!”

Words With Boards sells at a number of local stores. On Thursday, they will hold a pop-up shop at Beckett Hitch in Greenspring Station.

