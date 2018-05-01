BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old teacher has been charged for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student decades ago.

Police say Michael John Riley of Walkersville had a sexual relationship with a student that happened during the 1984 to 1985 academic school year at Rockville High School, where Riley was a teacher.

Riley is currently a staff member at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School located at 1901 East Jefferson Street in Rockville.

Detectives began investigating that Riley had an ongoing and inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.

The victim told investigators that on multiple occasions, Riley engaged in sexual intercourse with her in the school and during school hours.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Riley on April 24, charging him with child abuse by a custodian, school molestation on premises and school molestation by staff.

Riley turned himself in on Tuesday and was taken to the Central Processing Unit.

Detectives are requesting that parents of students who attend the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School to talk to their children about their interactions with him and contact SVID detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook