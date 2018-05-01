BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a serial robber with a face tattoo after she attempted to re-rob a store that began her crime spree.

Baltimore County police say they arrested Kennis Chantelle Burrell, 30, last Wednesday after she was caught hiding behind a bus stop shelter after allegedly shoplifting from a CVS store that she allegedly robbed before on March 25.

Detectives say Burrell is connected to a series of robberies across central Baltimore County and parts of Baltimore City that began and ended at the CVS located at 1000 Taylor Avenue in Towson.

Investigators say Burrell was paying unknown individuals to drive her to locations where she would commit the armed robberies by showing what appeared to be a handgun on her or in a bag she carried. She would then demand cash and have the driver drop her off at another location.

Last Wednesday, when Burrell was confronted by a CVS employee as she placed items into a bag she was carrying, she shoved the employee in order to flee the store, according to officers. The driver became suspicious when the employee followed Burrell out of the store, arguing with her as she got back into the car.

The driver reportedly drove Burrell across the street and made her get out of the vehicle. He then called CVS and spoke with an officer that had just arrived. Officers then saw Burrell attempting to hide behind the shelter at a nearby bus stop. She was then arrested.

Burrell admitted to her involvement in the crimes, blaming a drug addiction for her actions. She remains held without bail for armed robbery, assault and theft charges.

County officers were able to clear the CVS shoplifting case, along with four other armed robbery cases. City police cleared a number of similar cases also.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook