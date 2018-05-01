Filed Under:Jerry Springer, Jill Blackstone

LOS ANGELES, CA (Patch)— A television producer accused of murdering her disabled sisters and staging it as a suicide, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday to face murder charges.

Jill Blackstone, 55, is accused of killing her sister by drugging her and setting their Studio City garage on fire with her sister and three dogs inside in 2015. Authorities allege Blackstone killed her sister to get out of the financial burden of caring for her. An arraignment scheduled for Blackstone was postponed until Thursday, and the producer was ordered to return to court. She is being held on more than $2 million bail.

