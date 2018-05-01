BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two overnight shootings.
Police say officers were on routine patrol when they heard several gunshots around 11:36 p.m. Monday. After canvassing the area, they say they found a 24-year-old male in the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.
While investigating, detectives say they were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.
They say they found a 32 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Their investigation revealed the victim was also in the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue an was attempting to buy marijuana, when he was approached by several men attempting to rob him.
Police ask anyone with information about these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
