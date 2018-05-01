Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for two vehicles in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old male.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Patterson Park and McElderry Street in East Baltimore.

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Shot In East Baltimore

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

suspect cars Police Search For Two Vehicles After 15 Year Old Is Shot

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim but say he is still alive in the hospital.

They ask anyone with information on the drivers, occupants, or location of the two vehicles to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch