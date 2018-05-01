BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for two vehicles in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old male.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Patterson Park and McElderry Street in East Baltimore.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim but say he is still alive in the hospital.

They ask anyone with information on the drivers, occupants, or location of the two vehicles to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

