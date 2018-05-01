CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WJZ) – Three adults have been arrested and a child has been hospitalized after a theft led to a police chase in Washington County on Tuesday, authorities say.

Ronald E. Maner, 25, is facing child abuse, first- and second-degree assault, several traffic violations and other charges. Brooke M. Thompson, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Additional charges are pending against all suspects.

Maryland State Police received a call of a possible theft happening at a home in the 1200-hundred block of Big Pool Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Troopers learned that the suspect’s Jeep — which had tags registered to another vehicle — was also involved in a theft from a Hagerstown Walmart last week. The caller identified the suspects, two of which had open warrants.

Police began to pursue the suspects who started to speed and drive “in a reckless and out of control manner on multiple roads in northern Washington County,” according to police.

The suspects then drove up a cell tower access road and rammed the security gate arm, police say.

Maner, the driver, drove back down the hill and lost control about a half mile later on an access road off of Hanging Rock Road, according to authorities. Maner and Thompson then ran from the scene.

A woman was heard screaming for someone to help her kids after the Jeep caught fire. The pursuing trooper stopped to help the woman and her two children out of the vehicle. County fire crews responded to extinguish the fire.

One of the children was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. The child’s condition is not yet known. The mother and other child were taken to Meritus Medical center for evaluation.

Helicopters and K-9 units were used to search the area for the suspects, who were found and arrested about 20 minutes later.

An investigation is ongoing.

