BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mild, warm, warmer, warmest! That’s how our week is going.
Record-tying or near-record high temperatures are in the works for the next three days.
Midsummer readings with a slight increase in the humidity will make it truly feel like late June or July in the entire region.
By the end of the week, a front will kick up some showers, and then a slow cooling will move in over the weekend.
Enjoy an early taste of summer!
