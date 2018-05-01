By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mild, warm, warmer, warmest! That’s how our week is going.

Record-tying or near-record high temperatures are in the works for the next three days.

Midsummer readings with a slight increase in the humidity will make it truly feel like late June or July in the entire region.

By the end of the week, a front will kick up some showers, and then a slow cooling will move in over the weekend.

Enjoy an early taste of summer!

