BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to May! Today is May Day. Back in the day this started out as a day to recognize workers. In fact many workers would strike for the day. (This is worldwide by the way). There is a fascinating history about it that you can learn about on line. Weather wise, May Day used to be a time where kids would, during school, dress up and celebrate Spring with May Pole dances and such. Denise and I were discussing that on the air this morning and we are pretty sure that is “old school” and no longer, really, practiced. But none the less it is May Day and what a day.

Sunny and near 80° this afternoon. Nothing too much tougher than that. Finally. It will be hotter tomorrow through Friday. That sounds awesome to me! Hopefully you too! Wait let me just say that again, “It will be hotter…” Ahhhh.

MB!

