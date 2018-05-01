Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After spending more than 20 years behind bars for crimes he didn’t commit, James Owens is suing Baltimore City.
Owens was convicted in 1988 or the rape and murder of a woman in O’Donnell Heights.
DNA evidence later cleared him and he was released in 2008.
Now, Baltimore could pay $9 million to settle the suit.
The suit claims police pressured a key witness and withheld evidence from Owens’ lawyers.
The city’s board of estimates will review the proposed settlement Wednesday.
Why is it that the city has money for everything? Yet, the city still won’t fully fund the pension systems they are legally obligated to do………..Fire/Police have been waiting for almost 10 years now.