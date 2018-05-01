Filed Under:Baltimore City, Wrongly Convicted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After spending more than 20 years behind bars for crimes he didn’t commit, James Owens is suing Baltimore City.

Owens was convicted in 1988 or the rape and murder of a woman in O’Donnell Heights.

DNA evidence later cleared him and he was released in 2008.

Now, Baltimore could pay $9 million to settle the suit.

The suit claims police pressured a key witness and withheld evidence from Owens’ lawyers.

The city’s board of estimates will review the proposed settlement Wednesday.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    May 1, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Why is it that the city has money for everything? Yet, the city still won’t fully fund the pension systems they are legally obligated to do………..Fire/Police have been waiting for almost 10 years now.

    Reply

