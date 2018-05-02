BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 6-year-old girl in Baltimore is upset about all the recent violence in the city.

Kelsey Hines asked her mother to record a video with her heartfelt message to the violators while she wore her “don’t shoot, let me grow up!” t-shirt.

“I’m just going to be talking about all these killings up in here,” Kelsey said. “Why can’t you all let us live? Why can’t you let us grow up?”

“Why can’t you all let us have fun, when we want to play with our friends?” she asked. “Well we can’t, cause you be shooting out here — shooting kids, shooting babies, shooting mothers and fathers.”

“God did not create this world to shoot it all up!,” Kelsey added. “There’s too many killings out here. And we don’t want people killing us. We don’t want to go to heaven yet. We do love the Lord, but when he’s ready for us to come to up to him — we’re ready — but we’re not ready right now.”

The 6-year-old continued for nearly five minutes. At one point, she gets emotional — nearly crying.

“I feel so worse that I’m about to cry,” Kelsey sniffled.

Her mom, Kelly Ellerbe, posted the message on Facebook, captioning it:

“Please y’all listen to my 6 yr old Kelsey Hines she’s crying out. She asked for me to record her and had her shirt on!” she wrote. “She put this same shirt on often. A child of God that want to make a change.”

The video was posted on Thursday during what was a very violent month in the city of Baltimore.

