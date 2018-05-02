BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mysterious French girl, an American soldier and one amazing show. The Hippodrome Theatre is welcoming “An American in Paris” to Baltimore for a limited time.

From the silver screen — to center stage, “An American in Paris” is coming to town for only eight shows.

“This musical is about celebrating life and coming out of really darkness, or any type of destruction that you’ve experienced,” cast member Weston Krukow said.

Krukow, who swings between six roles as needed, is in his first year on the tour.

The show takes musical-goers along for a love story in a post World War II era.

From the detailed techniques of expert ballet to choreography that will whisk you off your feet, “An American in Paris” has spun it all together.

Based on the 1950s film, “An American in Paris” is the most-awarded musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards. The whole show ends with a ballet that Krukow calls “No joke.”

“The end of the ballet, we all are rushing forward and we’re having the same style and the same attitude. And it’s just a lot of energy that comes at the audience, it’s very cool,” he said.

It’s an incredible show with some amazing moves that you won’t want to miss.

“An American in Paris” at the Hippodrome runs through Sunday night.

The show has just six more stops on its tour, which ends in July.

