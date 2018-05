BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a package from a Maryland home.

Anne Arundel County police say the suspect took the package from a front porch in the 500 block of Sugarberry Court in Odenton Monday around 1:30 p.m.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about the incident, please contact Detective Dutton at 410-222-8772.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook