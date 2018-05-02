PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer managed to save a one-and-a-half year old girl who was left in a hot car after the person taking care of her was found unconscious.

Hours before the girl was found, Corporal Darryl Wormuth found a man in the 3600 block of Parkway Terrace Dr. in Suitland, who was lying face down in a grassy area.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, and the corporal also noticed a lanyard around the man’s neck that had keys and a car key fob.

Wormuth pushed the panic button on the car key fob, but no alarms went off in the three nearby parking lots.

The man, who was conscious but verbally unresponsive, was taken to a local hospital.

Three hours later, the officer went to continue his shift at the apartment complex on Parkway Terrace Dr., but said “something just kept nagging” him.

He went to the area where the man was found, and heard music coming from a parked car.

He noticed that the driver’s side window was down and that the engine was running. When he looked inside, he saw the girl in the backseat strapped into a car seat.

“God, please let this child be alive,” Wormuth prayed.

He found that the child was alive, and immediately called for backup.

Responding officers and the apartment manager brought chicken nuggets and water for the girl.

Officers found a phone in the car, which had dozens of missed calls. Police were able to speak with the girl’s grandmother.

The girl’s mother and grandmother later arrived and took the baby girl home.

The man who was found unresponsive hours earlier was the girl’s family member, and had been caring for her. The man, who has not yet been identified, has been charged with reckless endangerment and a related unattended child charge

