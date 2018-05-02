BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is listed as the nation’s most violent city, according to FBI data recently released.

The FBI compiled reports from law enforcement agencies across the U.S. via Uniform Crime Report (UCR) and looked at the data related to violent crimes in those cities including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The cities listed had populations over 100,000 and the statistics were from January through June of 2017.

According to Business Insider, who combed through the data, some states like Texas didn’t report any data. States like Wyoming don’t have cities with populations over 100,000 — so they believe the data is incomplete.

The data reported that Baltimore had 98.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.

Other cities that round out the top 5: Memphis, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Birmingham, Alabama.

You can go through the data here.