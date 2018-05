FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A bear has been spotted roaming around downtown Frederick.

Police say they got several calls about the bear Wednesday morning.

Officials say they have the bear contained to an area, and now they’re working to get it safely back to a less populated area.

This morning FPD received numerous calls about this little fella running around the downtown area. DNR is in the area and asking for him to be left alone so he can find his way to a less populated area. Below is a link to the DNR bear info page.https://t.co/h8evfKwKHf pic.twitter.com/Wjdengfsoa — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) May 2, 2018

If you see the bear, police say you should leave it alone.

