RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man is now behind bars after police say he downloaded and distributed child pornography.

32-year-old David Poplawski has been charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Poplawski began in January, when an investigator with the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that child pornography was being distributed from a computer at a Maryland home.

Maryland State Police served a search warrant at that address Wednesday morning, which turned out to be Poplawski’s home.

A search of his electronic devices reportedly led authorities to arrest Poplawski and charge him with child pornography charges.

