BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland chiropractor has been sentenced to over a year in prison for filing years of fraudulent tax returns and attempting to obstruct internal revenue laws.

Dr. Warren Gregory Belcher of Salisbury filed tax returns for seven years reporting zero business income. The 60-year-old even filed a false tax return for 2016 while under indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland has said Belcher testified that he submitted returns showing no income based on a theory he read in a book authored by a married couple convicted of tax crimes.

During his trial, prosecutors said he made threatening statements to an accountant to prevent his income being reported to the IRS. Belcher also sent threatening letters to insurers and other third parties.

His 15-month sentence was announced Tuesday.

