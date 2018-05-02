BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two signs of the season for you today. They have both taken awhile but just like when NASA lights the engines on a rocket, it’s going to go. And when you start to see that green pollen everywhere, and when we have hot days with air advisories you know there is no turning back to cold weather. (Not that we’d want to.)

Monday for the first time I hit my windshield wipers just to move the dust off the glass and that telltale green “dust” went flying. Hello pollen and allergies. That green frosting will be with us for the next couple of weeks for sure. And today for the first time this season we have an air quality alert in place. Light winds and hot conditions are a perfect recipe for a Code Orange air quality advisory.

Pollen, hazy air…today my glass is half full I will take both of those as the cue to put the sweaters away. Enjoy a ton of sun this afternoon and temps almost 20° above normal.

MB!

