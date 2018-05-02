BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the Baltimore-metro area for Wednesday.

Temperatures surged to record highs in the region, hitting 88 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport by the afternoon.

The heat has led to the quality of air to become dangerous for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, those who suffer from lung disease or people with asthma.

A few pockets of air quality that's unhealthy for sensitive groups is showing up now. # WJZ https://t.co/LvnJVfUutA — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) May 2, 2018

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Record-tying or near-record high temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

