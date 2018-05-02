ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out in a flower shop in Arbutus on Thursday as flames and smoke shot into the sky.

Chopper 13 was over the scene in the 1300 block of Linden Ave. as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Crews responded to the scene just before 5 p.m., when heavy flames were seen coming from the roof.

Fire officials tweeted that the fire was under control around 5:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

