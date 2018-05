RESITERTOWN, Md. (WJZ)– A massive fire ripped through a set of townhomes in Baltimore County Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out on Town Green Way in Reistertown just before noon, according to officials.

Three townhomes were affected by the fire and it took about an hour before the flames were under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

