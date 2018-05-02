COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Merriweather Post Pavilion will host the M3 Rock Festival four months after it’s roof collapsed in January due to strong winds.

The roof was under renovation at the time of the collapse. It was slowly being lifted 20 feet over several months as part of a five-year renovation project. It was near its final position, where it would be permanently attached, when it collapsed.

This is the tenth year the M3 Rock Festival has featured hard rock and hair metal bands for fans.

Maryland favorites KIX will play on Friday along with Tom Keifer of Cinderella. On Saturday original member of KISS Ace Frehley will perform as well as Warrant, Night Ranger, Stryper and Slaughter.

The two day event will last Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the show begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the show begins at 11:15 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 – $55. It is open to all ages.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.

