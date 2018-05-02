BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In recent years we have seen an unprecedented number of major news stories happen.

Pediatricians say these stories can be troubling to children. The doctors are being asked to help parents teach their children how to cope.

In today’s world, it’s hard for adults to effectively communicate about all the issues causing turmoil. If adults struggle, imagine being a kid.

So now a pediatricians at Sinai in Baltimore is giving parents the tools to help their kids.

Megan Hammond is a senior at Kent Island High School, a school that recently saw an assault in a lacrosse locker room and a student body that had to be evacuated after a threat.

“This needs to stop and I want to make a difference,” Hammond said.

Shama Ahmad, who was born in Reisterstown, says her hijab head scarf identifies her as a Muslim and she has been taunted.

“The first time they said it to me, I was in tears,” Ahmad said.

Both women were part of a panel held at Sinai. Pediatrician Daniel Levy organized it and wants parents to encourage tolerance as a way for kids to cope in these polarized times.

“And then to have a reasonable discussion, that was the whole point of our discussion today,” Levy said.

“A lot of the time, it is a matter of who you surround yourself with and who you are with everyday can really depend on how your turn out,” Hammond said.

“But the positive aspect is being so openly Muslim–is that people will stop me and talk to me,” Ahamd said. “Some people are getting to the point where they’re willing to have the conversation, and so they’ll stop and say ‘hey can I talk to you about that,’ or ‘do you mind answering this question?'”

The panel at Sinai was part of series of discussions which are held from time to time at the hospital.

