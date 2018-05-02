WJZ WEATHER: CODE ORANGE ALERT: Today's Temperatures Could Approach Record High | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The CEO of Maryland’s second-largest school district has decided to step down in the wake of a series of scandals that left critics questioning his judgment and leadership.

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell tells WRC-TV he’s preparing to leave the school system at the end of the year.

County Executive Rushern L. Baker III hired Maxwell in 2013. Under Maxwell, academic offerings and enrollment increased. News outlets report test scores also rose slightly.

But, critics increasingly called for his ouster amid inquiries into unauthorized pay increases among central-office staff and fraud in graduation rates. Those scandals followed earlier turmoil that included the loss of a Head Start grant.

County Board of Education Chairman Segun Eubanks says the panel will figure out the timing of Maxwell’s departure once the academic year ends.

