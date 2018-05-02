BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Interim Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that the State Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon has declined to approve her as the school district’s permanent superintendent.

Wednesday, White said the State Superintendent believes that the ethics review panel’s findings cause her “concern,” and has indicated that the lack of an audit is another matter that prevents her from providing her approval “at this time.”

White was voted permanent superintendent on April 18 by the Baltimore County School Board.

White was serving as the interim after Dallas Dance resigned last summer.

White served as the interim for the past nine months after Dance resigned. Dance was recently sentenced to six months in prison on four counts of perjury for failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income. While the school board found that White violated ethics rules for a similar issue, she was not charged with a crime.

White has apologized for her mistake, and wants to move forward by restoring trust in the district.

