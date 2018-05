BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local student makes a big decision after achieving a feat few have accomplished.

Gilman School senior Mekhi Johnson was accepted to all eight Ivy League colleges, and now he’s chosen one.

Johnson is going to Harvard.

He set the goal of applying to all of the Ivy League schools when he was 6 years old.

