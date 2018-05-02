BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a record-breaking day as we touched 90 degrees at BWI Marshall Airport around 3:30 p.m.

The previous record was set back in 1951 and was 88 degrees.

Tomorrow, the record high is 91. We are forecasting a high of 90 once again. It will also feel a bit more humid tomorrow and a Code Orange air quality alert will be in effect once again.

Some areas may once again experience air quality that may impact those persons with health-related issues.

By Friday, more clouds and the risk of showers and some thunderstorms will be around later in the day. That may keep us from getting as warm as tomorrow.

Cooler air, and the chance of showers will be with us over the weekend, as well.

