Filed Under:Capitol Heights, Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A man and woman have been found shot to death in their Maryland home. Detectives identify them as Dan Leake, 64, and Wilhelmina Leake, 62.

Prince George’s County Police say they responded to the 4700 block of Omaha Street for a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Inside the home they found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not currently believe this was a random crime. The investigation is ongoing to find a motive and identify a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925 or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com

 

