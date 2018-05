BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to extreme heat, six Baltimore city schools closed early Thursday.

The following schools closed at 1 p.m.

Highlandtown 215

Lockerman Bundy

New Era

Westport

Tench Tilghman

William Paca

Several city schools had issues with heating over the winter and closed early due to the cold.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook