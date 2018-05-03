BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s top public education official has blocked the appointment of a Baltimore County schools superintendent, citing ethical lapses.

State schools superintendent Karen Salmon says a violation reported by the county school board’s ethics panel was her main reason for blocking Verletta White’s appointment.

The Baltimore Sun reports the panel found White didn’t disclose a job linked to ex-superintendent Shaun Dallas Dance. Dance has pleaded guilty to perjury for lying on financial disclosure forms.

Salmon also said the school system’s failure to audit its contract award process played a role.

White has served as interim superintendent since July. The board voted last month to make her appointment permanent. She still can be authorized to stay as interim superintendent for another year.

The board may decide next week to ask for reconsideration.

