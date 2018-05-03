BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National food chain Chipotle will now deliver.

The company announced it is now partnering with DoorDash to bring food directly to customers for no extra charge.

Customers who order using the DoorDash between April 30, 2018 and May 6, 2018 can get their meal for free! They must use the promo code GETCHIPOTLE and their order must be a minimum of $10.

Our burritos come when they’re called. Order $10 or more on @DoorDash from 4/30 to 5/6 and they’ll bring it for FREE. Just use promo code GETCHIPOTLE at checkout. #ChipotleDelivered https://t.co/9f0P1fjs4T pic.twitter.com/8nxI2KtGSr — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 30, 2018

The service is only available in areas already in DoorDash delivery zones. Customers can order through the DoorDash website or mobile app.

