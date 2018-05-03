WJZ WEATHER: Record-High Temps Prompt Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Baltimore Area | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National food chain Chipotle will now deliver.

The company announced it is now partnering with DoorDash to bring food directly to customers for no extra charge.

Customers who order using the DoorDash between April 30, 2018 and May 6, 2018 can get their meal for free! They must use the promo code GETCHIPOTLE and their order must be a minimum of $10.

The service is only available in areas already in DoorDash delivery zones. Customers can order through the DoorDash website or mobile app.

