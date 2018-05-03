The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Minimum relative humidity values are also expected to fall to between 25% and 30% Thursday afternoon across portions of northwestern Maryland and central and southern Maryland from Baltimore southward through the Washington D.C. metro.

Sustained winds between 15-20 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service as well as frequent gusts of 20-25 mph.

NWS warns that the wind combined with the low relative humidity will enhance the threat for the spread of fires Thursday afternoon into early evening.

