BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Maryland for the second day in a row Thursday.
Temperatures are also expected to reach a record high of 92 degrees. The last record was set in 1913 at 91 degrees.
The heat has led to the quality of air to become dangerous for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, those who suffer from lung disease or people with asthma.
The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
Minimum relative humidity values are also expected to fall to between 25% and 30% Thursday afternoon across portions of northwestern Maryland and central and southern Maryland from Baltimore southward through the Washington D.C. metro.
Sustained winds between 15-20 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service as well as frequent gusts of 20-25 mph.
NWS warns that the wind combined with the low relative humidity will enhance the threat for the spread of fires Thursday afternoon into early evening.
